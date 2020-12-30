PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $692,602.58 and approximately $71,387.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00025756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00133589 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00187693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00583447 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00314057 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00020247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00052544 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

