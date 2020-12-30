Caspian (CSP) Price Tops $0.0047

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $3,385.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00040739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00283025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00026416 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.