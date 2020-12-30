-$0.01 EPS Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Guidewire Software posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,963.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $572,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,107.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,222 shares of company stock worth $3,107,047 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $382,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,559,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $126.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.49. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $129.76.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

