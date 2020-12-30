EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.30. EQTEC plc (EQT.L) shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 132,799,510 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55.

EQTEC plc (EQT.L) Company Profile (LON:EQT)

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

