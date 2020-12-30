Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.37. Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 785,876 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.70.

About Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

