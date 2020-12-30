BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) (LON:BREI) Shares Gap Up to $58.20

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) (LON:BREI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.20, but opened at $60.60. BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) shares last traded at $59.86, with a volume of 74,095 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £144.09 million and a PE ratio of 44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.18.

Get BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.63. BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.