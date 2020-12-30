KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI) Shares Gap Up to $1.93

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $2.00. KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 11,084,115 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £42.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) Company Profile (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.