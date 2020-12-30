$0.12 EPS Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. Glu Mobile reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glu Mobile.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLUU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428. 7.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,150,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,212,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,936,000 after acquiring an additional 283,305 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 83,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glu Mobile (GLUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.