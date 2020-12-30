United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG.L) (LON:UOG) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG.L) (LON:UOG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $3.00. United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG.L) shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 2,967,523 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. The firm has a market cap of £17.57 million and a P/E ratio of 28.80.

United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG.L) Company Profile (LON:UOG)

United Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Podere Gallina license located in the Po Valley region of Italy; PL090 license located in the Wessex Basin, onshore United Kingdom; and P1918 license located in the offshore southern United Kingdom.

