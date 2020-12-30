Request Price Reaches $0.0342 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, KuCoin, Gate.io and Binance. Request has a market cap of $34.19 million and $528,660.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00285929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00026399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, Mercatox, Gate.io, IDEX, CoinExchange, DDEX, Bancor Network, Coineal, Binance, Ethfinex, WazirX, KuCoin, Radar Relay, GOPAX, COSS, CoinPlace and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

