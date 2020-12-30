Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $31.96 on Friday. Anglo American has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

