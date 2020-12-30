Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. CRA International also posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $121.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on CRAI shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $126,704.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,490.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 523.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CRA International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CRA International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. CRA International has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.