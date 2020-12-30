Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $30.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Vertex alerts:

VERX opened at $33.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10. Vertex has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $37.68.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at $230,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at $263,000.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.