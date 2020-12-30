Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Trading Up 7.7%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 105,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 44,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapies for the treatment of eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, an eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate to reduce pupil size, as well as is being developed for dim light or night vision disturbances, pharmacologically-induced mydriasis, and presbyopia indications.

