Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Trading Up 9%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MWK) shares were up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 1,742,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,003% from the average daily volume of 157,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MWK shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,072,000.

About Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

