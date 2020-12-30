MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) rose 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 343,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 168,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.08.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.92%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

