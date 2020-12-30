FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Shares Up 9.6%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) shot up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.40. 192,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 202,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAT. Noble Financial raised FAT Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $71.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.10.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

