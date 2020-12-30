Dash Market Cap Hits $1.01 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $102.02 or 0.00364912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $869.90 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00028283 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00033506 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002300 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.95 or 0.01512893 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001731 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,895,852 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

