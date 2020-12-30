Tellor Trading Down 7.1% This Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Tellor has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $28.79 million and approximately $26.52 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $17.73 or 0.00063412 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00025598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00133896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00188124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00582778 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00314073 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00053000 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,708,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,623,862 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

