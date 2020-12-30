Brokerages Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Announce $2.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $3.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $11.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.19.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $277.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

