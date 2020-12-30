The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.70 price objective (up from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$63.50 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$68.68 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$46.38 and a 12 month high of C$74.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$65.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.