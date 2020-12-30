ProxyNode Price Down 10.5% This Week (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $37,255.11 and approximately $45.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00028283 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00364912 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00033506 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002300 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.95 or 0.01512893 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001731 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 178,528,584 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

