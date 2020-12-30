Ccore Trading Up 38% Over Last 7 Days (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 69.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Ccore has a total market cap of $11,738.33 and $30.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ccore has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00025598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00133896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00188124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00582778 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00314073 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00053000 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CCOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.