Digital Gold Reaches Market Cap of $800,487.19 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $800,487.19 and approximately $875,302.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for about $59.34 or 0.00212249 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00025598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00133896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00188124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00582778 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00314073 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00053000 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,135 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,490 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GOLDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.