Citigroup (NYSE:C) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citigroup have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Citigroup’s streamlining efforts, along with strategic investments in core business, bode well. Also, net interest revenues will likely be supported by loan growth and mix, despite low interest rates environment. Further, manageable debt level makes Citigroup less risky in case of any economic downturn. Though, pending litigations and subdued consumer banking business remain concerns, Citigroup's shrinking costs base due to the wind-down of legacy assets is aiding bottom-line expansion. Notably, the company recently announced to have passed the Fed's second round of stress test and will resume buybacks in 2021.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.61.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 953.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,096,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

