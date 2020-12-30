Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.07) and the highest is ($1.47). Allegiant Travel posted earnings per share of $3.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 164.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of ($10.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.25) to ($9.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $9.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.69.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $525,371.00. Also, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $168,860.00. Insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 211.6% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after buying an additional 290,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 804.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,679 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 92,922 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 62.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 74,224 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $181.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.59. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

