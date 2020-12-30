Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). BeyondSpring posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06.

BYSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. BeyondSpring has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BeyondSpring by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the second quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BeyondSpring in the second quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

