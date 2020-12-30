$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.46. Tesla posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $5.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.58.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,148,325.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.48, for a total value of $6,134,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,584 shares of company stock valued at $96,949,711. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,559,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $665.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.26. Tesla has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $695.00. The firm has a market cap of $631.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,734.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

