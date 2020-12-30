$3.38 EPS Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the highest is $3.64. Amgen posted earnings per share of $3.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $16.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.97 to $18.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.87 on Friday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.82 and its 200-day moving average is $238.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.