$2.50 EPS Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the highest is $2.90. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.74 to $12.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $15.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALXN. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $155.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.05. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $160.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,424,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.