Live Oak Bancshares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 858 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,181% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 put options.

LOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 61,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $2,074,454.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $1,728,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after buying an additional 90,770 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,999,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 205,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 92,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $98.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

