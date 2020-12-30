Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,697 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 703% compared to the typical daily volume of 336 put options.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 41.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

KEY stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

