Fortuna Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. Fortuna has a total market cap of $415,943.13 and approximately $2,519.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fortuna

FOTA is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

