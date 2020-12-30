Neo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $417.52 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Neo has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $417.52 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.77 or 0.00052814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00025739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00133669 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00187805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.68 or 0.00581581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00313879 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00077464 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

