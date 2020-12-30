$3.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will report $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.46 and the highest is $3.56. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $3.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.59 to $12.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $419.60 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,938,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

