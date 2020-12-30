ForTube Trading 14% Lower This Week (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One ForTube token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $1.52 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ForTube has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00040927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00285936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00026479 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ForTube Token Profile

FOR is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

ForTube Token Trading

ForTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

