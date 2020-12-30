Cardano Trading Up 24.1% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Cardano has a market cap of $5.64 billion and approximately $2.35 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013187 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001575 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008785 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007862 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002644 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00022633 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

