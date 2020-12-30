$5.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.91 and the highest is $6.02. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $4.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $17.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $17.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $19.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $20.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $183.20 on Friday. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

