Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Ping Identity posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of PING opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -399.94. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at $14,132,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,185,411 shares of company stock worth $138,250,089 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ping Identity by 170.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

