$1.36 EPS Expected for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.40. USANA Health Sciences reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for USANA Health Sciences.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

USNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $34,635.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $495,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $649,909. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 124,577 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,586,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,763,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USNA opened at $77.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.03.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

