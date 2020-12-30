Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.25

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 210780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder Iv Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 668,037 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $5,344,296.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,418,037 shares of company stock worth $11,344,296.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

