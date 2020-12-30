ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Up 28.9%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s share price rose 28.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 9,354,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 811% from the average daily volume of 1,026,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

SOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

The company has a market cap of $465.84 million, a P/E ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 1,864,266 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $18,978,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

