Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading 16.8% Higher

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares traded up 16.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $22.47. 2,569,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 636,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Storage LLC develops and manufactures energy storage solutions. It offers DC battery system that is designed specifically to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Its products are used to provide the services, such as a gas turbine for peak power generation, and transmission and distribution assets for delivery capacity.

