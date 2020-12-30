Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.56

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.56 and last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 103542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.22 million, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $104.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 328,380.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,796 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 926,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,632,000 after purchasing an additional 54,275 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

