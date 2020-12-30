Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Trading 13.7% Higher

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) traded up 13.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $5.57. 1,858,726 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 644,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter.
About Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
