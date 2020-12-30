Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Trading 13.7% Higher

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) traded up 13.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $5.57. 1,858,726 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 644,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) by 354.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.