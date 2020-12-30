Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (ABI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR: ABI) recently:

12/30/2020 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

