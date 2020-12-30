Avalara’s (AVLR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Avalara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $166.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average of $141.52. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $184.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $4,561,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 859,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,636,264.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $3,291,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,403.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,995 shares of company stock valued at $52,492,242. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

