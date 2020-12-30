Analysts Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report earnings per share of $3.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.63 and the lowest is $2.67. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $6.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $8.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $12.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JLL. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JLL opened at $150.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.11.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.