Analysts Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report earnings per share of $3.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.63 and the lowest is $2.67. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $6.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $8.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $12.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JLL. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JLL opened at $150.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.11.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

