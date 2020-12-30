BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0003 (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Binance. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 2% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $283.58 million and $63.99 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00026052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00133883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00188106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.00583640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00314934 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00052896 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,962,408,533 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

