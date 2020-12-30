DAO.Casino (BET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,962.60 or 0.96704236 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

